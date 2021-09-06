A look at gold, USD, oil prices and review of the Asia-Pac session [Video]

- 8 days until the new AmplifyME platform launches (00:00).
- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:53).
- US markets closed today for the Labor Day holiday (2:06).
- A look at gold, USD, oil prices & review of the Asia-Pac session (2:39).
- Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices for Asian buyers (4:38).
- Aluminum jumps as Guinea coup attempt fuels supply concerns (5:28).
- US likely to get regulatory approval to issue booster shots (7:10).
- Preview for the RBA rate decision on Tuesday (8:20).
- Chinese trade data due overnight set to conform to the recent pattern (10:10).
- No change expected from the BoC meeting (10:38).
- Fed speakers to watch out for this week (11:00).
- What to expect from the ECB meeting on Thursday (12:150).
- UK GDP expectations for Friday's release (15:29).
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD battles 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.