We discuss the USDJPY long trade from yesterday. We have also opened an AUDNZD on a wedge formation.
We look at GBP crosses as we go into the Bank of England rate decision. The charts would suggest a knee-jerk reaction higher on a rate hike to 0.5% but traders should be wary. The GBP rally could be short-lived.
