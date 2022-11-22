Markets
US equities had a lacklustre start to the holiday-shortened week, with headline indices grinding lower as growth underperformed. China moving away from its zero-Covid policy will not happen in a straight line but will provide a welcome excuse for anybody looking to take more money off the table.
Fed speak is in focus, but if Bullard's comments didn't sink the ship last week, then Fed speak won't matter until Powell on Nov30.
Liquidity will diminish over the next few days, exacerbating the potential for headline risk around the FOMC Minutes released on Wednesday. With investors not expecting any new substantial information, the threat from the minutes is that the FOMC could put the pivot narrative in a hawkish wrapper playing down any chance of a policy swing from tightening to easing.
Risk sentiment has been under pressure on questions around China reopening, but that process was always going to be two-steps-forward-one-step-
The oil complex is feeling pressure from concerns over oil demand outlooks, combined with the strong US dollar. China reported the first Covid-related death since May, which again tightens restrictions in some cities.
The bleak global economic outlook hangs as a dark could over oil markets catalyzed by Chinese covid headwinds and looming Fed rate hikes.
Indeed, Oil markets are back tackling a two-headed monster; the Fed's relentless push towards tightening and fears of a US hard landing is merging with China's strict lockdown policy, which continues to downgrade demand expectations.
Oil bulls, in particular, given the energy complex's hypersensitivity to lockdowns, ran with the China reopening play too quickly.
And with every recessionary market monitor flashing red, portfolio investors continue to cut bullish bets, and even some of Wall Street's most ardent oil bulls are slashing price forecasts.
With the markets already in where there is smoke, there is fire mode, viewing US immunity for the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia as a precursor for more oil from Saudi Arabia. Oil prices tanked following The Wall Street Journal report that OPEC and Saudi Arabia are considering increasing oil output by 500k barrels per date at the Dec. 4 meeting - a surprise reversal from last month's decision to cut production by 2 mn bpd. West Texas Intermediate tested $75 before a midday headline that the Saudis denied the report, which quickly pushed prices higher by 4% off the lows.
At the end of a volatile day, oil prices were only fractionally lower as longs were trimmed aggressively last week when the recession concerns overtook supply worries.
With OPEC sticking to the game plan and EU sanctions on Russian oil 2 weeks away, the million-dollar question in traders' minds is when do the bulls return.
Due to Thanksgiving and the World Cup, flows were very quiet and will likely continue to be that way in the coming days.
Against a backdrop of weaker risk sentiment following further Chinese covid restrictions and weak German PPI, the dollar charged back after last week's retreat.
The focus continues to be on the Fed-pivot story. Fed's Mester spoke overnight, stating the Fed "can slow down from the 75 at the next meeting". Ahead of the next inflation print, there will likely be similar rhetoric from the other board members. Despite the dovishness, fast money runs with long USD plays into the FOMC minutes.
Asia FX is spooked by the return of China district-level Covid curbs after officials loosened protocols only a fortnight ago. The KRW and THB are underperforming, with Korea (exports) and Thailand (tourism) critical beneficiaries of China's reopening.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6600 amid China's covid woes, ahead of RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is defending mild gains above 0.6600, as markets remain wary amid surging covid cases in China. The latest retreat in the US Dollar is cushioning the downside in the pair. Investors await RBA Governor Lowe's speech for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD holds recovery gains above 1.0250 as USD retreats
EUR/USD is consolidating the recovery above 1.0250 in Tuesday's Asian trading. The US Dollar pulls back from weekly highs amid a mixed market sentiment, as investors assess the Chinese covid resurgence and its impact on global growth.
Gold attempts a recovery above $1,740 as risk-on profile rebounds
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed a decent buying interest after dropping to near $1,732.60 in the late New York session. The precious metal has extended its recovery and is aiming to cross the immediate hurdle of $1,740.00 decisively.
Genesis could potentially file for bankruptcy following the liquidity crunch caused by FTX’s collapse
FTX exchange triggered one of the biggest crashes this year, and the crypto market continues to bear its aftershocks weeks later. The impact, which slightly affected Genesis Global Capital, is now facing a much bigger threat unless resolved soon.
The Week Ahead: Brexit debates, PMIs and yield watch
As we start a new week in the UK, the focus is on the renewed Brexit debate, which has resurfaced after some assumed it was put to bed at the end of 2020. The oil price collapsed at one stage on Monday, and Brent crude fell more than 5% to $82.99.