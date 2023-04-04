Share:

MARKETS

US stocks are trading lower Tuesday, and yields on 10-year US Treasuries have declined mainly due to a bigger-than-expected fall in February job openings which fell by 469k in the latest update, providing the first sign in a long time of any weakness in the labour market. Indeed this marks the first time job openings have been below 10 million since May 2021.

And what might have otherwise been received as good news for the dwindling soft landing crowd, but when taken together with the increasing headwinds to the global economy as fallout from the banking crisis in the US tightens credit conditions, risks of a full-blown recession, rather than a soft landing continue to increase. Indeed recession storm clouds continue billowing on the horizon.

To be sure, the number of job openings remains elevated -- 9.93mn -- but the price action today in response to the downside surprise suggests the data has provoked a lot of jitters that the US economy may have run headlong into a brick wall due to the Fed’s prior rate hikes. Not to mention significant uncertainty remains on regulation (capital and liquidity) and credit (CRE in particular) on banking corners.

"The current crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come," Dimon wrote in a 43-page annual message covering a range of topics from JPMorgan's performance to geopolitics and regulation.

Looking ahead this week, the focus now shifts to the payrolls release on Friday. But given the lags with which forces like credit tightening may show up in the economic growth trends, mainly since the survey period will be too early to encompass the most stressful period -- Friday's release may not capture the full-blown impact of March's bank uncertainty. But certainly, the JOLTS data could be considered an ill omen.

OIL

Given oil price sensitivity to US data, the miss on the JOLTS caused a 2.00 dollar drop in Brent. But, with oil bulls encouraged by the “OPEC put,” precisely engineered to keep prices above $80, dips are getting covered so far. Although prices are materially higher this week, thanks to OPEC intervention, last week’s recession headwinds did not magically disappear.

GOLD

In addition to real rates, debasement risks, sovereign balance sheet risks, geopolitical risks, and other market tail risks that matter because gold is a safe-haven asset. As economic uncertainty rises in the US, specifically recession drumbeats, preference shifts towards more gold in the portfolio, which drives prices significantly higher overnight.

FOREX

In an environment where growth risks remain and responses to data can be asymmetric, AUD looks vulnerable if equities continue to take a downturn.