Personal Consumption Expenditures 1959-Present
As Invictus noted, manufacturers were totally unprepared for this massive shift in spending patterns.
February 2020 vs September 2021
- Services: 10,231 to 10,517
- Goods: 5,555 to 5543
Spending on services since February 2020 is up 2.8%. Spending on goods since February 2020 is up an amazing 21.7%.
