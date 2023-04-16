The concepts of “supply” and “demand” are central to understanding how markets function. These two considerations ultimately determine the quantities and prices for virtually all goods and services. At any given price, if the quantity demanded equals the quantity supplied, the market would be said to be in equilibrium, and the price would be expected to be stable. With excess demand, prices would rise; with excess supply prices would fall. Those adjustments may take some time to play out; but ultimately, if normal market forces are allowed to function, perturbations of supply and demand would precipitate adjustments to new equilibria prices and quantities.
This basic model may not seem to take inflation into account directly, but it does so implicitly in that inflation and expectations for future inflation are among the considerations underlying the respective supply and demand functions. Still, irrespective of whatever the level of inflation happens to be or the state of inflationary expectations, whether prices of any good or service will adjust would be contingent upon whether any excess supply or demand develops for that particular market.
In moving from individual markets to the macroeconomy, the concepts of supply and demand are still relevant, but rather than thinking about prices and quantities of individual goods we’re now thinking about a conceptual aggregation of supply and demand. In this light, we may consider a situation of stable inflation as being an equilibrium condition, where both suppliers and demanders have accommodated to this level of inflation. Changes in expectations about the rate of inflation in coming months, however, would disturb this equilibrium.
If, suddenly, the view that inflation will accelerate becomes widely adopted, you might reasonably expect suppliers to retard their production in the hopes of realizing still higher prices in the future (i.e., curtailing supply in the short run). At the same time, demanders could be expected to accelerate their purchases in the hopes of avoiding higher prices later (i.e., increasing demand in the short run). Both of these effects would exert upward price pressure, thereby serving to make the expectation of higher inflation a self-fulfilling prophecy. Similarly, if the expectation of decelerating inflation were widely embraced, the opposite adjustments would occur (i.e., supply would be stimulated while demand would be depressed), and inflation would diminish, with the possibility of deflation taking hold if these effects were sufficiently strong and long lasting.
The consensus about our current battle with inflation is that while progress has been made, the pace of inflation is still too high. Year-over-year inflation as measured by the consumer price index peaked in June at 9.02%. It’s been moving lower since then, with the latest figure for March of this year coming in just below 5%. This progress notwithstanding, given the strength of the labor market that we’ve been experiencing, few expect much further deceleration of inflation without further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve Board. On the other hand, even without substantially higher interest rates, it appears at this point that the Fed has been successful in staunching any widespread expectation that the pace of inflation is poised to worsen. Of course, this perception could change, but for now, breaking the expectation that inflation will become more severe is a very good thing.
As I think about our effort to dampen inflation further, I can’t help but realize that our efforts thus far have focused entirely on the demand side, giving little or no consideration as to what we might do on the supply side. Policies designed to stimulate aggregate supply would reduce upward price pressures. Specifically, I’m thinking about policies, such as paid family leave or subsidized day care, that would expand the labor force. Unfortunately, many such policies are controversial in that they come with a price tag, where their institution would likely stimulate aggregate demand along with aggregate supply, making the effect on inflation somewhat uncertain.
The one policy that does not suffer from this feature is that of increasing the number of immigrants allowed into this country. Efforts to disallow greater numbers of them from entering our country at a time when we’re striving to contain inflation is both mean-spirited and short-sighted. Immigrants have made our country great, and we should allow more of them in. It’s a win-win: good for them; good for us. Whatever problems people might perceive about our border security, curtailing the number of people we let in isn’t an appropriate remedy.
