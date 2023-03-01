The US Dollar is moving higher, as risk aversion and interest rate differentials boost the currency. Duncan Cooper from ACY Securities made his debut on 'the trade' to discuss the US Dollar, along with a few currency pairs.
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.0595 heading into Wednesday’s European session. That said, the major currency pair marked the biggest monthly loss since the last September before marking the latest corrective bounce.
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying in the vicinity of the 1.2000 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday and stalls the overnight rejection slide from the 50-day SMA.
Gold price is building on its previous recovery mode, advancing for a third straight day this Wednesday while moving away from the weakest level in two months at $1,805. Investors now await the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
Litecoin price shows a bullish setup on the one-hour timeframe, which is getting ready for a breakout. If played correctly with leverage and risk, this outlook could yield LTC futures traders a neat little chunk of profit.
Spain's CPI rose by 1% in February, and annual inflation accelerated from 5.9% to 6.1%. In France, prices rose 0.9% m/m, accelerating to 6.2% y/y. For forex traders, it is also important to note that the figure was higher than forecast, forcing a reassessment of expectations for Thursday's release of the region's overall index.