Welcome to budget guide 2024

Heading into the autumn with inflation gradually moving lower and central banks nearing the end of their respective hiking cycles Danske Bank’s Budget Guide 2024 presents our outlook on the global economy, as well as fixed income and FX markets, for the year ahead.

We extend our forecasts until the end of 2024 and seek to answer a number of questions that companies will likely face in coming months

• What is the outlook for the global economy?

• How are key export markets doing?

• How should companies hedge their liabilities?

• How should companies hedge FX exposure? Budget Guide 2024 is intended as a quick reference guide to help facilitate EUR based companies’ 2024 budget planning With this in mind, we present three scenarios for the global economy in general and the USD in particular Happy reading!

Baseline scenario: Fairly soft landing (50% probability)

The US and euro area economies are just about to land after being hit by overheating and very high inflation in 2022. Central banks have hiked policy rates to an extent that will likely put inflation on course to gradually approach the 2% inflation target, with the US slightly leading the way. While the rate hikes are hurting consumers and businesses, we have not yet seen the full effect of the hikes. Hence, the US and the euro area are set for stagnation or low GDP growth.

We expect a mild contraction with a modest increase in unemployment. Households will likely enjoy growing real wage rates, supporting consumption, although pandemic savings have been whittled away. However, cyclical sectors such as construction are likely to be relatively exposed.

The Chinese economy has disappointed so far in 2023 and we have lowered our growth outlook in light of the problems in China’s property industry, among others. This is a negative factor for many European businesses with large exports to China.

