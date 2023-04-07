Share:

US stocks are trading slightly higher Thursday and on pace for no change this week as investors have been digesting some nascent signs of an eroding labour market set against a now-benign rates environment as we nudge towards 1Q23 earnings season starting next week.

It was a jam-packed holiday-shortened week with plenty of market-moving data, a surprise jumbo hike from the RBNZ, and an unexpected OPEC production cut. But we still have the grandaddy of all data points yet to come -- Payrolls, which get released Friday morning -- a rare day when the government is open but the stock market is closed.

And against this backdrop, investors appear to be more focused on the here and now, although it’s unclear that the implications of the pandemic have entirely run their course. For example, Commercial Real Estate is now a concern for many as fewer people will work continuously in offices as before March 2020. And inflation, of course, has not been fully tamed, and the Fed job has been made that more difficult by the move up in oil that we saw this week should eventually trickle down to the gas pump.

In response to the downside data surprise, this week's price action suggests that investors remain steely-eyed for signs that the US economy may have met too much resistance between higher rates and regional bank uncertainty for the Fed to engineer a soft landing successfully.

The current market narrative of softer growth in the US has been hurting sentiment; however, caution should be exercised against extending this too far. Diffusion indexes and soft data have not been reliable indicators recently, and with whispers circulating about an above consensus for NFP later today, which should confirm a still-tight labour market despite the move lower in job openings.

Moreover, banks are now borrowing less from the Fed facilities, and as time passes, market concerns around credit availability could ease without a deterioration in bank lending data.

Labour market conditions certainly aren't terrible. Traders looked through last night's jobless claims as last year’s update introduced distortions to seasonal factors, artificially depressing the seasonally adjusted initial claims by 40-50k. Yesterday’s update was the first opportunity for the statistical agency to correct these problems.

As we near the holiday-shortened week’s end, equity investors may have acknowledged that it is possible to read too much into diffusion indexes and the current run of labour market data. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained flat. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%. US benchmark natural-gas futures hit a new low Thursday, dipping 6.7% to $2.011 per million British thermal units after weekly inventory data showed a small withdrawal from storage.

Gold

With banking concerns showing up at the Fed window ebbing, “safe-haven” demand for gold is likewise receding; hence gold prices are better realigning with the real rates markets.

Still, at this juncture and in the presence of rising recession risks, gold’s downside in the case of a soft landing or less dovish Fed is significantly less than gold’s upside in the case of a growth shock that pushes the economy into a recession.

However, it may be more of a slow grind from here as it could be challenging for gold to move sustainably above $2025-50/oz without the Fed cutting rates in a recession scenario that sees it pivot towards growth support.

Gold has struggled in the wake of less dovish Fed speak this week. On the surface, a more inflation-focused Fed suggests the risk is that US real rates will rise, signalling to gold buyers the market may have prematurely priced for a Fed pivot. That would then turn bullion markets more tactically cautious as growth vs hiking risks would be more balanced, and hence focus falls back on the data.

While PCE inflation data was softer in February, the underlying details were firmer. Broad-based and persistent inflation pressures were crucial reasons the Fed maintained a tightening bias at the March FOMC meeting despite heightened uncertainty about how banking sector turmoil could tighten credit conditions. How those conditions evolve will be crucial to future monetary policy actions; hence gold prices going forwards.

Oil

Oil is still hugging yesterday’s levels, and given oil markets' acute sensitivity to downside misses on US data; oil traders have paused the rally until we clear NFP.

Markets are still trying to find a new center of gravity between Brent $80-90bbl. Yes, China tanks are topped, and US recession clouds are threatening ominously over the globe. But the “OPEC put” has temporarily planked a floor under prices.

While bulls remain encouraged by the OPEC backstop, knowing that tighter market conditions mean Oil prices become even more sensitive to supply disruption. Still, the tepid reaction to China's robust Caixin services and composite PMI suggests markets remain nervous. Indeed, thoughts are building that OPEC's production cuts are a sign that the group sees demand weakness ahead.