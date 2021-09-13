We’re looking at a gloomy start to the week after US equities took a dump in Friday trade. The Friday slide in US stocks was the 5th consecutive session decline, with weekly setbacks amounting to 1.7%, the largest weekly decline since mid-June.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
Gold rebounds from daily lows as US Treasury yields retreat
Gold prices attempt to rebound from the daily lows and inches closer to $1,795 on Monday. The drop in the US benchmark US Treasury yields supported the current upside movement in the prices.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.