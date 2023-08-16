Share:

The euro zone is set to release its preliminary GDP figures for the second quarter, which are expected to show a modest growth of 0.2% and a decrease in industrial production. Analysts from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia predict the Bank of England will continue to increase rates to address high core inflation, even if it results in an economic downturn. In contrast, the UK's core inflation remains unchanged, with the British pound experiencing a slight rise against the dollar after July's inflation data release.

Asian markets waver amidst Chinese economic concerns

Asian stock markets faced challenges on Wednesday, primarily due to concerning economic data from China and a lack of substantial stimulus measures from Beijing. European markets are also predicted to open on a lower note, with FTSE futures dropping by 0.15%. MSCI's index for Asia Pacific stocks, excluding Japan, reported a 1.17% decline, marking an 11-week low. Recent data reveals a drop in China's new home prices for July, emphasizing the need for more aggressive policy support to boost economic activities.

China and Hong Kong markets continue downward trend

Both China and Hong Kong stock markets reported further declines, with the Hang Seng Index dropping by 1.39% and China's CSI 300 Index decreasing by 0.45%. The Chinese Central Bank's efforts in reducing interest rates and promoting bank lending appear insufficient to rejuvenate the stagnant consumer activity. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index reported a 1.3% decline, reaching a two-month low, influenced by potential downgrades of U.S. major banks by Fitch.

US market dynamics: Retail sales and Federal Reserve's strategy

All major U.S. equity indexes reported a decline on Tuesday, influenced by the unexpectedly robust U.S. retail sales data. Investors are keenly awaiting insights from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting minutes to gauge the potential rate strategy. This data has increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining high rates for an extended period, strengthening the U.S. dollar and putting pressure on riskier currencies, especially the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Gold's struggle amidst rising US treasury yields

Gold prices remained stable on Wednesday, following a dip below the crucial $1,900 mark the previous day. This shift came as U.S. Treasury yields surged, fueled by anticipation that the Federal Reserve will persist with its aggressive monetary policy. Spot gold settled at $1,903.50 per ounce in early trading, while U.S. gold futures remained unchanged at $1,935.60.

The consistent climb in real yields and a robust U.S. dollar have dampened gold's allure, leading to a decline in investor interest. This sentiment is further evidenced by the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's premier gold-backed ETF, which saw its holdings plummet to a low not witnessed since January 2020.

Recent U.S. economic indicators suggest that high rates might persist. Notably, U.S. retail sales data has alleviated recession fears, potentially curbing the appeal of safe-haven assets. On Tuesday, gold prices plummeted to $1,895.50 an ounce, a low since late June, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached a near 10-month peak.

Bitcoin's struggle continues: A glimpse at the current market dynamics

Bitcoin's journey towards recovery hit a snag as it struggled to surpass the $29,500 resistance. After peaking at $29,450, the cryptocurrency witnessed another dip, plunging below the $29,250 benchmark.

The digital currency revisited the $29,100 support, marking its lowest at $29,075 before attempting to stabilize its losses. Currently, Bitcoin hovers above the 23.6% Fib retracement level, which traces its recent drop from $29,450 to $29,075.

However, the situation remains grim as Bitcoin trades below $29,300 and is overshadowed by the 100 hourly Simple Moving Average (SMA). Adding to the bearish sentiment is a trend line on the BTC/USD hourly chart, indicating resistance around $29,250.

While the immediate hurdle lies at $29,250, aligning with the trend line and the 50% Fib retracement level, a more formidable challenge awaits at $29,360, marked by the 100 hourly SMA. Surpassing the significant $29,500 resistance is crucial for Bitcoin, with the ultimate barrier at $29,650. A successful breach above this could pave the way for a rally towards the coveted $30,000 mark, potentially even reaching $30,500.

The future remains uncertain for Bitcoin. If it falters at the $29,360 resistance, a downward trajectory might ensue. The immediate cushion lies at $29,100, but a more significant support awaits at $29,000. Should Bitcoin slide below this, the market could witness a steady decline, possibly plummeting to as low as $28,400.