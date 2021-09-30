The most interesting development this week, at least from a price action perspective, is the fact that we’re seeing signs of distress in bond markets and currency markets, and yet, there hasn’t been the same worry in the US equity market.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 as dollar retreats, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, licking its wounds ahead of the European session. The US dollar turns slightly lower amid a pullback in the Treasury yields. Fed’s tapering, US debt limit, higher energy prices cast could keep the rebound in check. German CPI and US GDP awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3450 on road to recovery
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.3450 amid the upbeat mood and the US dollar pullback. US policymakers avoid a government shutdown, underpinning risk-on mood. Rising UK covid infections and renewed Brexit concerns add to the fuel crisis, capping the pound's upside.
Gold retreats below $1,750 amid US debt ceiling anxiety
Gold pares intraday gains, the first in a week, around $1,730 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal fades bounce off a seven-week low as traders remain cautious over the key challenges to sentiment despite initially cheering the intermediate solution.
Polygon confirms 15% ascent due to recent breakthrough
MATIC price broke out of its one-week consolidation on September 30, indicating the start of a new uptrend. This up-trending path that Polygon bulls will take has multiple resistance levels, which need to be breached to reach its destination.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?