Next Thursday marks the beginning of the much awaited second quarter earnings season, which will indicate how companies fared during a turbulent period for markets amid soaring inflation, increasing supply disruptions, and significant changes in consumer spending. The explosive combination of elevated energy prices and the persistent supply woes are expected to have negatively impacted most firms’ profit margins, depending on their ability to pass on increasing costs to inflation-squeezed consumers. As concerns arise that recession remains around the corner, will the upcoming earnings season validate this bearish trend?

Main themes in a tough quarter

The upcoming earnings reports are going to outline to what extent the end of accommodative policies, the sticky and high inflation alongside the increasing recession concerns have impacted enterprises’ financial performance. In such a negative macro environment, stock indices have experienced a significant downfall, but things could deteriorate if a substantial number of firms announces disappointing revenue and profit figures.

Up until now, companies were facing problems mostly stemming from the supply side as consumer demand remained resilient due to the accumulation of disposable income during the pandemic. From now on concerns would also emerge in the demand side as inflation is yet to peak, eroding consumers’ savings, while monetary tightening continues to drain liquidity. Therefore, even if firms exhibit solid financials in Q2, there are plenty of risks going forward into 2022.

In addition, companies are now entering a period where year-on-year comparisons will be tougher as their performance will be measured up to an open economy comparable. Last year, we saw stock markets skyrocketing due to their massive outperformance against a period when global economies were shut down. So, could an overall discouraging season be the beginning of the next stock market downleg?

Valuations have corrected but earnings might not ‘agree’

Since the beginning of 2022, major US stock indices have experienced a massive sell-off, which has resulted in their valuations reaching ‘value’ territory. Many investors have been endorsing the idea that markets are indeed oversold, and this could be a good chance to adopt a ‘buy the dip strategy’.

But here is the catch, should earnings figures disappoint and firms revise their future estimates lower, valuations could eventually prove to be unattractive, sending markets lower to find a shallower bottom. To be more precise, as earnings are in the denominator of the Price to Earnings ratio, any decline in the figure would increase the ratio, making stocks more expensive.

King dollar a crucial factor

The US Dollar Index, which is an index that measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of currencies, is up nearly 9.5% year-to-date. Therefore, US firms that have huge exposure to foreign markets would face a major headwind as their income in foreign currencies will be continuously devaluing as the dollar strengthens. For instance, Apple announced that the strong dollar is expected to have subtracted three percentage points from its annual revenue growth in the second quarter.

Technical picture could provide next price targets

From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 index is experiencing a sustained downtrend since the beginning of 2022. In the past month, the price is hovering slightly above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the upleg taken from the pandemic low of 2,191 and the all-time high of 4,818.

Should earnings disappoint, the index might encounter initial resistance at the 38.2% Fibo of 3,811. A violation of the latter could open the door for the crucial 50.0% Fibo of 3,500, which lies very close to the 200-week simple moving average (SMA).

On the flipside, positive results could help the price propel towards the 23.6% Fibo of 4,195. Conquering this barricade, the bulls might then aim for the all-time high of 4,817.

The verdict

Overall, investors and markets seem braced for an overall downbeat earnings season. That being said, corporations might lower the bar and offload toxic assets from their financial statements to boost their Q3 and Q4 performance, as they are aware that negative results in the earnings season are more or less anticipated. Eventually, everything comes down to whether inflation or recession fears will prevail and the outcome of this controversy lies in when and how energy prices will come back down to earth.