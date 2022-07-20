The risk of a complete Russian gas cut-off is looming ever more acute in Europe. If Gazprom does not resume gas transmissions through North Stream 1 after the annual maintenance ends on July 21st, the risk of forced demand adjustment and a recession in Europe grows significantly.

Officials have estimated that the EU could replace up to 70% of Russian gas imports by increasing LNG shipments and pipe imports from other regions, green gas, renewables, and by reducing demand. This means that app. 1/3 of the Russian imports cannot be substituted easily in the short-term.

If gas flows from Russia stop completely, governments are likely forced into emergency measures such as energy rationing. In that case, households’ energy needs will be prioritised over industries, and businesses operating e.g. in chemical, metal and cement industries particularly, could be forced to halt production.

Acute energy shortages and elevated energy prices will weigh on all European consumers over the coming winter, but households in Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Belgium are the most exposed. But, as European electricity markets are interconnected, electricity prices will also be high in countries where direct use of gas is limited such as the Nordics.

We have recently discussed the risk of disruptions in Russian gas imports to Europe in our Research – Restrictions of gas use moving closer in Europe, 1 July. In this note, we give an overview of where and how gas is being consumed in Europe by households, by industries and by power companies, and present a summary of the emergency plans by selected European countries (see page 5). While we had previously expected that pent-up demand would maintain momentum in the euro area economy this year, the threat of a complete gas cut-off now poses an acute recession risk to large European economies, most notably to Germany. In our upcoming publications, we will discuss the implications for the German economy in more detail.

European natural gas prices are again trading at close to record high levels with the 1-month forward market (TTF) at EUR161/MWh. After the hefty spike in prices in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prices showed signs of stabilization during the spring, but after Gazprom started to reduce volumes in the Nord Stream 1 (NS 1) gas pipeline, prices have soared again during late June and July. Europe is doing what it can to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, but as we argued in our ESG Special: EU Green transition – Ending reliance on Russian energy will not come without short-term pain, 3 June, the transition phase will be painful. The EU has announced a threestep plan on how to reduce the reliance, but even if the ambitious EU plan for 2022 plays out, Europe will still be in short supply of gas if Gazprom does not resume its exports. Even if Gazprom resumes NS 1 transmissions, prices will likely remain elevated near term, due to the recurring risk of Russia turning off its exports in the coming months.

