We expect the ECB to deliver a final 25bp rate hike during next week’s ECB meeting due to still too strong inflation momentum and projected inflation above the target. We also expect an advancement of the end-to-full reinvestment process of PEPP currently guided for Dec 24 to be on the cards. Specifically, we expect ECB to ‘task committees’ for an announcement at the October meeting.

The economic outlook has worsened since the July meeting, but the momentum in inflation is yet to show convincing dynamics, and given ECB’s sole inflation mandate, we expect this inflation momentum to prevail. Currently, markets have put significant focus on the disinflationary impulse underway and the weaker growth outlook and therefore markets are only pricing 8bp of rate hikes for next week and 17bp of additional hikes altogether. A compromise in the governing council could be no hike and an acceleration of the balance sheet normalisation, but given the policy rate is the primary tool to calibrate its monetary policy stance, we expect a rate hike.

The service sector is now also in contraction

The euro area economy has fared better than expected this year, despite the previous energy crisis and inflation shock. Since the ECB meeting in July, the resilient service sector that kept the euro area activity buoyant, has shown signs of weakness with a below 50 PMI print in August. The PMIs showed that the ongoing demand conditions continued to worsen in August as new orders continued to decline. External demand is deteriorating due to challenges in the Chinese economy, while internal demand is yet to see the full impact of the ECB's monetary tightening. Consequently, we expect a lingering weakness in the euro area activity and specifically we expect a contraction in the euro area GDP in the second half of 2023 and foresee no meaningful rebound before next summer.

Sticky core inflation is a key upside risk to the inflation outlook

While the inflationary pressure has decreased sharply since last year, based on reviewing the headline figures, the underlying measures of inflation have shown a high degree of stickiness, which has consequently kept the ECB in a tightening mode. The drivers of inflation have shifted from external sources to internal pressures driven by increased wages and strong profit margins, a point that Lagarde also made recently. Wage pressures have been high, thanks to the remarkably strong labour market, despite significant monetary policy tightening. The July minutes referred to the 3m on 3m annualised headline inflation was ‘about 2%’ in June. Since then, that has picked up to 3% in August (chart next page).

The strong labour market and large wage increases are keeping the pressure on core inflation which presents a challenge for the ECB. The momentum in core inflation is still high at 3.9% 3m/3m SAAR. The stickiness of core inflation is a key upside risk to the inflation outlook. On the positive side, service price inflation has ticked down in annual terms since the last ECB meeting, but it is still printing at 5.5%. The most recent business surveys show that the service sector is still increasing prices, although at a slower pace than previously.

