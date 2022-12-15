-
In line with our expectation, the BoE today hiked policy rates by 50bp, bringing the Bank Rate to 3.50%.
-
We expect the increasingly weak growth outlook to support a near-term ending to the hiking cycle.
-
We maintain our call for a 25bp hike in February with risks to our call skewed towards additional hikes in 2023 if inflation pressures show increasing persistence.
In line with our expectation, the Bank of England (BoE) hiked the Bank Rate by 50bp to 3.50% with 6 members voting for a 50bp hike, one member voting for 75bp and two members voting for keeping the Bank Rate unchanged. As expected, there was no news in regards to QT-communication as outright selling of government bonds commenced on 1 November.
Overall, the December meeting offered little news, as the MPC judged that there has been limited news in economic data since the projections presented in the November Report. The BoE thus continues to expect a challenging growth backdrop where the UK is “to be in a recession for a prolonged period.” This supports our expectation of the Bank nearing the end of its hiking cycle as tighter financial conditions, easing in labour market and the recession tears on the economy. Likewise, the two most dovish members that preferred to leave the Bank Rate unchanged at 3.00% referred to "increasing signs that the downturn was starting to affect the labour market” and the lag in effects of monetary policy as past rate increases “were still to come through”. We expect this view to transmit onto the rest of the MPC in the coming months and thus keep the rest of our forecast unchanged, expecting a final 25bp hike in February 2023.
The increased focus from the government led by PM Rishi Sunak on closing the fiscal gap was broadly confirmed by the Autumn Statement on 17 November. On fiscal policy, the MPC thus estimates that “the overall impact on CPI inflation projection at all of these horizons is estimated to be small”.
Rates. Gilts yields on all horizons ticked lower on announcement, although seemingly reversing at the time of writing with 2Y and 10Y now trading at respectively 3.4% and 3.3%. Like us, investors seem to interpret today’s meeting as dovish as the peak rate was pushed lower to 4.5% in June/August 2023 from 4.57% yesterday. Our base case remains that of a peak in the policy rate of 3.75% in February 2023.
FX. EUR/GBP initially moved modestly higher upon announcement to 0.8630 from 0.8600, as expected but partly retraced the move afterwards. We see a case for the EUR/GBP cross to move modestly lower as a global growth slowdown and the relative appeal of UK assets to investors are a positive for GBP relative to EUR.
Our call. We continue to expect the BoE to deliver a final 25bp hike in February. Our expectations fall below current market pricing (currently 100bps until August 2023) as we expect the rest of the BoE committee to eventually turn less hawkish amid a weakening growth backdrop and easing labour market conditions.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650 on renewed US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.0650 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2250 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades below 1.2250, losing more than 1% on the day. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,780
Gold price erased its recovery gains and fell below $1,780 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to continue to gather strength as a safe haven, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.