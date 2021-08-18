Well…the market is up against it yet again. But at the same time, when looking at the past 13 years or so, up against it hasn’t meant much at all, so long as the Fed continues to expand that balance sheet.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold advances towards $1,800 on USD pullback, FOMC Minutes eyed
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,789, up 0.13% on a day during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the previous day’s downbeat momentum as the USD consolidates recent gains ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.