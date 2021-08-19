The disconnect between the US equities market and other financial markets has been confounding, and this disconnect was once again screaming out on Thursday.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped by sellers aligned around 1.1700
The EUR/USD pair trades near 1.1665, its lowest since last November, weighed by the dismal market’s mood and encouraging US employment-related figures.
GBP/USD poised to test July low at 1.3571
The British Pound was among the worst performers against the greenback, with GBP/USD falling to 1.3639, its lowest for this August, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening.
King Dollar weighs on XAU/USD below $1,800
Gold had the biggest daily fall in two weeks on Thursday, sidelined near $1,780 as the Asian traders brace for Friday. The virus-led rush to risk-safety could be cited as the key catalyst dragging down the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?