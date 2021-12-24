Christmas tradition has Chuck sending out his Christmas Pfennig on Christmas Eve. And So, to keep the tradition going, which, as you've been informed from Chuck, is a Big deal with him! So, with no further ado, here's Christmas 2021, A Pfennig Tale.

T’was the night before Christmas And all across the states Not a creature was stirring But inflation was calling Check Mate!

And mama in her kerchief And I in my cap Had just settled down To a long winter’s nap…

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter And what to my wondering eye did appear But a sleigh full of inflation and 8 Fed heads, oh dear!

With an informer of the inflation so lively and full of luck… I knew in a moment it must be St. Chuck! He whistled and shouted to his team... To the top of the porch, to the top of the wall Now dash away, dash away, dash away all!

St. Chuck shimmies down the chimney And comes down with a thud! And went straight to work Filling the stockings with Gold.

In his sack, he has many Gold & Silver coins But the people of this country are fickle And they don’t want real money They’d rather have things not worth a pickle!

He thinks of leaving the non-believers coal in their stockings For at least it would heat their homes Which would be better than their fake money, I’m sure All those things that won’t be worth a bag of foam…

But, it’s Christmas, Chuck… It’s time to ask for dolls and trucks! Do kids still ask for those things? Or, is it all about the bling?

So, reluctantly he gives out gifts that will bring gratification Knowing all the while that they won’t last Not like Gold, or Silver Then turned around and with a finger beside his nose Up the chimney he rose…

He left behind many presents for his Grandchildren to enjoy And he hopes they like every little and big toy! He climbs in his sleigh, and whistles and calls his team by name! On. Delaney, Everett, Braden and Evie You 4 will make the world better someday!

But he worries every single day That the country’s debt clock is being abused And that it will all come crashing down Some very fine day…

He has left presents for his family Friends, and dear readers There’s no one else on his list So, I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight Merry Christmas to all, and to all a Good Night!

Chuck Butler, Christmas 2021

P.S.

As you know… I’m a HUGE fan of Christmas, the true meaning, and everything else that comes along with the season… And so I give you these heartfelt thoughts, that are different this year than in past years…

Merry Be Your Christmas Peaceful Be Your Home Joyful Be Your Family Blessed Be Each Home…