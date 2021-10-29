SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – This will probably be the last nightly update for about one week. The November 2021 letters will be published on late Sunday night, October 31. Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat! LOL Have a Great Weekend and a Great Week Ahead!
10/28 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 11 handle gap up and continued 30 handles higher into a 10:48 AM high From that high, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles lower into a 12:58 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into an 2:35 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 7 handles into a 3:44 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into the high of the day at the close.
10//28 – The major indices had a strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 239.79; S&P 500 + 44.74; and the Nasdaq Composite + 212.28.
Looking ahead – We are in the pass sidelines mode, probably until the end of this week. We have a change in trend cluster window coming this weekend. A good opportunity depends on Fridays price action. Ideally, we want to see the market have either a big up day or a big down day. Probably the better of the two would be a rally to test or exceed the recent highs. However, given the over-night decline, at this writing, that is probably not going to happen. Remember, a sideways day or if the market closes in the middle is a pass. Please see details below.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events)..
5. A. 10/29 AC – Venus Greatest Elongation East. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.
B. 10/29 AC – Pluto 90 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar. Interesting to note that Mercury is the messenger = communications and transportation and the supply change crisis persist. The good news is that this aspect suggest this may come to a head by 11/01 and then there may be some relief.
C. 10/29 AC – Geo Mars enters Scorpio. Important change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, and T-Bonds.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 10/29.
Astro – 10/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4560, Resistance – 4599, 4624
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4560, 4520 Resistance – 4599, 4624.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of 10/22, I am dropping the charts marked Pages 26 and 28.
As of 10/26, I am dropping chart marked Page 29.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around mid-1600s after EU data
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours as the data from the EU failed to help the shared currency preserve its strength. The euro area economy grew by 3.7% in the third quarter, compared to market expectation of 3.5%. Eyes on US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3800 amid improving market mood. A tepid bounce in the US dollar and escalates Brexit concerns cap the pair's upside. France detains UK ships while Britain summons the French ambassador. Brexit updates, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?