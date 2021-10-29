SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – This will probably be the last nightly update for about one week. The November 2021 letters will be published on late Sunday night, October 31. Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat! LOL Have a Great Weekend and a Great Week Ahead!

10/28 Recap: - The S&P opened with an 11 handle gap up and continued 30 handles higher into a 10:48 AM high From that high, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles lower into a 12:58 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into an 2:35 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 7 handles into a 3:44 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 11 handles into the high of the day at the close.

10//28 – The major indices had a strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 239.79; S&P 500 + 44.74; and the Nasdaq Composite + 212.28.

Looking ahead – We are in the pass sidelines mode, probably until the end of this week. We have a change in trend cluster window coming this weekend. A good opportunity depends on Fridays price action. Ideally, we want to see the market have either a big up day or a big down day. Probably the better of the two would be a rally to test or exceed the recent highs. However, given the over-night decline, at this writing, that is probably not going to happen. Remember, a sideways day or if the market closes in the middle is a pass. Please see details below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events)..

5. A. 10/29 AC – Venus Greatest Elongation East. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.

B. 10/29 AC – Pluto 90 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar. Interesting to note that Mercury is the messenger = communications and transportation and the supply change crisis persist. The good news is that this aspect suggest this may come to a head by 11/01 and then there may be some relief.

C. 10/29 AC – Geo Mars enters Scorpio. Important change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, and T-Bonds.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 10/29.

Astro – 10/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4560, Resistance – 4599, 4624

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4560, 4520 Resistance – 4599, 4624.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of 10/22, I am dropping the charts marked Pages 26 and 28.

As of 10/26, I am dropping chart marked Page 29.