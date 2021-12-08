On Wednesday, gold formed a reverse head and shoulders pattern on its 4-hour chart after making a higher bottom at the 1772-mark.
It is no surprise that market sentiment remains positive mid-week, supporting gold prices to fresh weekly highs above $1,790 in the wake of the weakening dollar. Even though the U.S. dollar index remains above 96, the falling yields drove up interest in gold ahead of the U.S. inflation report.
Since the beginning of this week, optimism regarding the less severe effects of the Omicron covid variant has continued to undermine the safe-haven U.S. dollar. The U.S. inflation data due on Friday is expected to drive trading activities.
Technical outlook
On the 4-hour chart, gold has formed a reverse head and shoulders pattern after making a higher bottom at the 1772-mark. Sellers are trying to run a move following the 1793 peak. However, as long as bulls continue to hold the neckline, they hope to reach the 1798-obstacle, which is just below the 200-EMA resistance level.
In the case that the price makes a fresh high above this level, then buyers might target the 1815-barrier.
Oscillators indicate downside momentum is weakening as the RSI is pulling up in the neutral zone, and the momentum is hovering above the 100-threshold. Likewise, the MACD histogram is progressing in the positive region, and the signal line is about to cross above the zero line.
Conversely, the price will likely plunge towards the 1772-barrier at the right shoulder if downside forces intensify. A decisive break of this area can invalidate the bullish reversal pattern.
Gold bears take a breather
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?