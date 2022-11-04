Financials: Dec. Bonds are currently 1,1 lower at 119,7 10 Year Note 13 lower at 109;21 and 5 Year Note 10 lower at 105;25. Unemployment came in at 261K new jobs vs. estimates of 193k. Earlier this week the FOMC raised rates 0;75% as did the ECB (Europe) and the BOE (Great Britain. These raises were expected. Later comments by the Fed were deemed hawkish’ comments by the BOE seemed dovish as officials commented on their status on dealing with inflation’ The yield curve remains inverted with the short end gaining in yield on the long end. I remain long term negative the treasuries but feel we could be in for a bounce on Bonds. Support is currently 117’00 and resistance 123’00.
Grains: Dec. Corn is 2’2 higher at 682’4 and Jan. Beans up 16’0 at 1455’0. Long term trends remain up’ although near term we are now trending sideways. Support for Dec. Corn is 670’0 and resistance 705’0’
Cattle: Dec. LC are currently 151.95. As long as the trend remains up on Corn my bias remains negative on on both live and Feeder Cattle’ Silver; Dec. Silver is up 34 cents at 16.94. Near term trend has turned up while long term the trend remains down. Support is 16;26 and resistance 17.40.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.