El Salvador now plans to build a Bitcoin city which would be powered by volcano, but appetite in Bitcoin remains limited.

In the traditional markets, the week kicks off on a mixed note in Asia, but the US futures are in the green at the start of what will be a short trading week in the US. Based on the historical data, the Thanksgiving week is a strong week for the US equities; there is a two-thirds chance that we will see the US stocks up on the day before and after Thanksgiving.

Zoom to release earnings and expectations are strong despite bearish price action.

On the policy front, Joe Biden’s other $2 trillion worth of spending proposal just passed the House on Friday. It is now headed to the Senate and will probably sit there for a while, as the US politicians will first need to find a solution to their debt ceiling problem, before adding another $2 trillion debt on top of it. The US short term yields continue pushing higher, and the upside potential is high.

And on the Fed front, we are still waiting for Joe Biden to decide on who will be the next Fed Chair. But again, bringing the most dovish of the doves wouldn’t guarantee a longer period of zero rates in the US.

Nor elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected hike the interest rate this week, and the Bank of England (BoE) will likely hike its rate in December.