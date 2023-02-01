It's a huge week for markets this week, with the biggest of the world’s central banks set to publish their first interest rate decisions of 2023, and a slew of other economic data to keep investors on their toes.

Traders will be watching closely to see how the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will respond to recent employment, GDP, and inflation data when it comes time to decide on their monetary policy for the upcoming period. If the pace of interest rate rises is set to change from the next meeting for either bank, the EUR/USD could see signs of further recovery in the near future. Let's take a look at some of the factors at play.

This week’s economic news and the Euro

CPI data released on Wednesday is expected to show a slight improvement for the month of January. A drop from 9.2% to 8.7% is a sign that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) tightening conditions may be having some impact, but will more than likely not prevent a decent rate hike all the same.

The ECB is then set to have its monetary policy meeting this week, and on Thursday at 12:00 GMT the decision and statement will be released to the public. The bank has raised interest rates at the fastest pace ever seen in the Eurozone and all the while inflation remains stubbornly way over the bank’s 2% target. As a result, interest rates are predicted to increase by 50 basis points this week, from 2.5% to 3.0% in response.

If the interest rate rise is at least double that of the Federal Reserve’s hike then this should support the value of the Euro. In simple terms, higher interest rates often attract foreign investment, which raises both the demand for and the value of the currency of the country in question. Conversely, lower interest rates often make a currency less valuable compared to other currencies and are less appealing to foreign investment.

If the Eurozone still has a ways to go with fighting inflation and the Fed starts to back off with their tightening, then the EUR/USD will more than likely start to recover from this week.

This week’s economic news and the USD

The ADP Nonfarm Employment Change for January is due Wednesday, which is generally a predictor for the official Nonfarm report produced by the Bureau of Labour Statistics. In December 2022, private enterprises in the US created 235K jobs, well above the revised 182K jobs gained in November and the 150K jobs anticipated by the market. This next report is anticipated to show a drop down to around 130K, which usually means tightening monetary policy is having an impact on employment and slowing things down, as is expected.

The FOMC's statement and interest rate decision will be announced at 19:00 GMT this Wednesday, at the conclusion of their two-day meeting. The Federal Reserve is largely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at this meeting, then slow the pace of their rate hikes going forwards, with some investors hoping for rate reductions later this year.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December show unanimous agreement among Fed members that the central bank should slow the pace of future interest rate hikes at its upcoming meetings. They were interested to see how the tightening policy was landing now that the rate hikes are being felt more widely.

Following on from the ADP report, on Friday the official Nonfarm Payroll figures will come out which monitor the change in employment from the preceding month, excluding farm labor. The Federal Reserve regularly monitors full employment, which influences monetary policy choices. There is generally anticipated to be a decrease from 223K to 190K. While the Unemployment rate is set to show a slight increase to 3.6% from 3.5%.

Inflation is trending down in the US, now at 6.5% in December from the previous month's 7.1%, and employment data is showing signs that the economy and demand are slowing down. It's likely the US will start to see the pace of its interest rate rises to slow down in the near term, which, again, supports the recovery of the EUR/USD.

What's the forecast for the currency pair?

In January, the US dollar is expected to fall for the fourth consecutive month, and this is due to the anticipation of central banks. This month, EUR/USD is up around 1.3% and the market anticipates that the Fed would soon have to start to pause its rate rises, while the eurozone seems to still have further to go.

The exchange rate for the Euro to the Dollar began this week near nine-month highs, and it has the potential to test the handle at 1.10 if the most recent inflation figures for the Eurozone cause the European Central Bank (ECB) to become more hawkish on Thursday, or if the value of the United States Dollar continues to come under pressure. But one thing is sure, volatility is likely to remain high this week!