Investors will eagerly be watching the outcomes of monetary policy meetings taking place in the US, the EU, and Japan this week, from Wednesday through Friday.

As stubborn inflation holds steady in some areas and is beginning to yield in others, uncertainty over the direction of interest rates has recently been widespread. Early last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia confounded economists when it chose to increase rates by 25 basis points again even after a previous month’s surprise hike of the same, and a pause at the meeting prior. Then, the Bank of Canada bumped its benchmark rate by 25 basis points four months following its last rate rise, which was hoped to be the last in the cycle.

Some of the world’s largest economies are generally behaving with resilience towards the tightening of monetary policy so far, and the prospect of ending up in recession is a risk the central banks seem willing to take.

What then can we expect from the Fed, the ECB, and the BoJ this week? Let's take a look at what's being said by those in the know, and why these central banks might decide to move one way or another.

The Federal Reserve

During its meeting in May, the Federal Reserve (Fed) increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5%-5.25%, marking the 10th hike and increasing borrowing costs to their highest level since September 2007.

According to the minutes from the FOMC meeting in May, Fed members were unsure of how much more policy tightening would be warranted in the future and several stressed the need for maintaining flexibility. Some speakers cautioned that more policy tightening might not be required if the economy developed in accordance with current expectations.

Other participants, however, argued that more policy firming would be necessary if inflation remained stubbornly over the 2% target. Ultimately, the FOMC agreed that they would keep an eye on the effects of new data on the economic outlook as they deliberated the best course of action for monetary policy.

More than 90% of the 86 economists surveyed by Reuters from June 2-7 have predicted that the FOMC will maintain the range of the federal funds rate at 5.00%-5.25% at the conclusion of its meeting this week. The remaining 8 analysts forecast a hike of 25 basis points.

Daily S&P 500 and Dollar Index Charts - Source: ActivTrader trading platform from ActivTrades

The European Central Bank

During its meeting in May, the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points, which was seen at the time as a signal that the pace of policy tightening would be slowing down.

In spite of this, the cost of borrowing has just hit its highest level since July 2008, after 7 straight rate hikes. The interest rate on the primary refinancing operations climbed to 3.75%, while the rate on the marginal lending facility grew to 4.00%, and the deposit facility rate increased to 3.25%.

The ECB, like many of its peers, has implemented this tightening cycle in an effort to battle excessive inflation despite the fact that there are still dangers of a recession. In addition, the central bank disclosed its intention to cease, beginning in July, the reinvestment of funds received from maturing bonds that were acquired using the €3.2 trillion APP.

The most recent preliminary statistics show that the rate of inflation in the Euro Area reduced to 6.1% in May, with the core rate reducing slightly to 5.3%. Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested at the last meeting’s press conference that the central bank still had more work to do and would not be suspending the cycle of rate hikes any time soon.

Economists surveyed by Reuters agree that the ECB will have to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points this week and again in July, before pausing for the rest of the year.

Daily Euro Stoxx 50 and EUR/USD Charts - Source: ActivTrader trading platform from ActivTrades

The Bank of Japan

Back in April, and by a unanimous vote, the Bank of Japan once again kept its benchmark short-term interest rate at -0.1% and the yield on its 10-year bonds at about 0%. What it did change, however, was its guidance on its policy rate by removing references to the need to protect against pandemic risks and to maintain interest rates at current or lower levels.

During what was the first meeting of newly appointed Governor Kazuo Ueda, the board also decided to conduct a comprehensive review of the monetary course, with an expected time period of roughly 1 to 1-1/2 years.

In the meanwhile, on the back of decreased private spending, the central bank lowered its 2023 GDP growth prediction from 1.9% in January to 1.2% in a quarterly outlook report, and it reduced its GDP projection for FY 2023 from 1.7% to 1.4%. The CPI figure for FY 2023 stayed at 3%, but it was slightly raised to 1.8% from 1.6% for the following year.

Interest rates have not increased in Japan since 2007, when the BoJ increased short-term rates from 0.25% to 0.5% in a move that was subsequently condemned for prolonging the end of price stagnation.

As a member of the BoJ board for a number of years up until 2005, Governor Ueda himself participated in Japan's fight against deflation, and is well aware of the risks associated with an early end to ultra-loose policy. Back in 2000, he disagreed with the BoJ's decision to increase short-term rates from zero to 0.25% out of concern about a shaky recovery.

Quoting BoJ officials, Bloomberg explains that despite the rise in inflation to 3.5% in April, there are currently no expectations of any changes to the board’s yield curve management program at this week's meeting. This being partly due to the improved functioning of the bond market and the relatively flat yield curve.

Daily Nikkei 225 and USD/JPY Chart - Source: ActivTrader trading platform from ActivTrades

