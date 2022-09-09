There’s been a little bit of a delay in reaction, but currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity and inviting the other currencies to come along for the ride.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0100 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is extending its recovery above 1.0100, as bulls regain momentum ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. The US dollar corrects sharply on profit-taking and an upbeat mood..Investors reassess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1600 amid USD correction, UK stimulus
GBP/USD is advancing above1.1600, staging a solid comeback amid a broad US dollar correction and risk-on sentiment. Hopes from new UK PM Truss favor GBP bulls, especially after the latest energy relief plan.
Gold upside eyes $1,745 amid bullish RSI divergence, softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot around $1,720 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers broad US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism in the market. Also favoring the bullion buyers are the technical signals.
Shiba Inu needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
A better look into the end of the week
Currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity.