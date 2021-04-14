In the UK, a lower GDP announcement was overshadowed by better than expected manufacturing numbers. In addition, pandemic control measures have stemmed the day-on-day increases earlier seen in spread of the deadly virus. The USD weakned some in trading yesterday against a basket of currencies following the uptick in consumer prices which were reported yesterday in the US with CPI reading being 0.6% overall versus 0.4% from the prior month's reading. Regardless, in yesterday's trading, market participants in the US dusted off this news as the increase in energy prices was the largest contributor to the CPI uptick. We are currently in active trades of a 6 of the spot pairs show in the grid below and in some cases have also traded the underlying currency futures. These ideas below are merely "continuation" trade ideas and is presented to our followers/readers on here. We took profits on bitcoin futures from yesterday's trade idea as well:

