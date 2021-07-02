The S&P 500 appears to be in a consistent and persistent grind up igonring bearish predictions from analysts and stopping out intraday short participants. Despite the anticipation for the Friday US payrolls release and then an Independence Day extended holiday weekend for the US – two enormous distortions for an already deflated liquidity backdrop – US indices as a measure of risk appetite have advanced. For the SPX, the tally is up to six consecutive days, each close recording a record high and is in line to match the longest bull run since August 28, 2020; and ironically it pulls this feat off with the lowest register for the 6-day volatility with the VX futures barely budging. We may ultimately be heading for a repeat of that extremely arid market environment, but our fundamental backdrop is not nearly as sanguine as it was before the trade wars stirred the market back to life. Last August’s charge eventually led to a meaningful pullback, a move which could unnerve in the current backdrop of heavy rate speculation and value-price divergence. I expect low liquidity, but I’m ready for something different. While the Emini S&P futures are a crowded trade environment for short-term participants, we present our Forex trade ideas for a basket of currencies measured against the USD.

We are ourselves, in continuation long/short trades in these instruments and will move stops to protect profits despite the profit targets shown on the grid below:

Bitcoin futures already went to proift targets from our short setup from last evening and Ether appears to be holding. A few charts are presented below: