The S&P 500 appears to be in a consistent and persistent grind up igonring bearish predictions from analysts and stopping out intraday short participants. Despite the anticipation for the Friday US payrolls release and then an Independence Day extended holiday weekend for the US – two enormous distortions for an already deflated liquidity backdrop – US indices as a measure of risk appetite have advanced. For the SPX, the tally is up to six consecutive days, each close recording a record high and is in line to match the longest bull run since August 28, 2020; and ironically it pulls this feat off with the lowest register for the 6-day volatility with the VX futures barely budging. We may ultimately be heading for a repeat of that extremely arid market environment, but our fundamental backdrop is not nearly as sanguine as it was before the trade wars stirred the market back to life. Last August’s charge eventually led to a meaningful pullback, a move which could unnerve in the current backdrop of heavy rate speculation and value-price divergence. I expect low liquidity, but I’m ready for something different. While the Emini S&P futures are a crowded trade environment for short-term participants, we present our Forex trade ideas for a basket of currencies measured against the USD.
We are ourselves, in continuation long/short trades in these instruments and will move stops to protect profits despite the profit targets shown on the grid below:
Bitcoin futures already went to proift targets from our short setup from last evening and Ether appears to be holding. A few charts are presented below:
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
