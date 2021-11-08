Last week, Russell 2000 gained 6% (top right as highlighted in yellow) and was the best performer among the 4 major US indices, followed by Nasdaq 100 (bottom right), S&P 500 (top left) and Dow Jones (bottom left), as shown in the weekly chart below:
Both Russell 2000 and Dow Jones just broke out from the Wyckoff re-accumulation structure while S&P 500 and Nasdaq travels within a well define up channel and currently hit the channel’s overbought line. Would we see a rotation from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to the Russell and the Dow Jones?
Let’s focus on the daily chart of the Russell 2000 index futures (RTY) as shown below:
An apex formation has formed since July 2021 and there is something unusual about this triangle pattern. Normally, while the price is consolidating within the triangle (forming lower high and higher low), we will notice decreasing of the volume together with the contraction of the volatility (e.g. the price spread of the candles are getting smaller from left to right hand side of the triangle).
In this case, despite the volatility is getting lower, the volume is expanding on every down wave, suggesting lots of selling. Yet, what’s the results? A higher low throughout from Aug till Nov 2021. This suggests that there was supply absorption going on while the selling happened.
This is very constructive for a bullish scenario because the “strong hands” step in to support the price on every reaction and to scoop up the bargain.
At the end of Oct 2021, there is an attempt to breakout of both the triangle and the horizontal resistance at 2310 followed by a shallow pullback and reversal, which marks the last point of support (LPS) of the accumulation structure before the sign of strength rally breaks above the structure. The supply level is especially low from the previous reaction suggests that the absorption is completed and ready to markup.
As heavy supply has been absorbed within the triangle pattern, we might not expect a backup action coming back to test the axis line where the resistance-turned-support around 2310–2370, instead the backup action could happen at higher ground.
The breakout of the Russell 2000 gives the first confirmation of the scenario of possible rotation from big cap stocks to small cap stocks.
A Quick Guide to Get Exposure to Small-Caps
The easiest way to participate the small caps without worrying about stock picking is via the ETFs. Feel free check out iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO), Russell 2000 Value (IWN), S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), S&P 600 Small Cap Value (SLYV), S&P 600 Small Cap Growth (SLYG).
If you want to take it to the next level to beat the ETF, just explore the individual stocks within the those ETFs and pick those that outperform the market, sector and group with accumulation structure and wait for the right trade setup that suits you.
Meanwhile, do manage your risk with the right position size. Feel free to watch the video if you would like to find out more on stock risk management:
