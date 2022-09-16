One of the largest moves caused by the unexpected US inflation data has been in gold.
Gold has finally broken through the monumentally important support level of $1,680 and has pushed all the way down to ~$1,660/oz. Gold achieved this huge break to the downside in one four-hour period.
Before this, gold was already feeling the downside pressure, experiencing a drop from ~$1,730 to ~$1,700 in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s US inflation data.
Total movement to the downside in gold since Tuesday now sits at around 700 pips.
Gold weakness is being driven by the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will enact a greater-than-expected interest rate hike next week. The markets are currently pricing in the 30% chance that the Fed delivers a 100-basis-points rate hike. For one, ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is calling for a 1% hike.
The markets are now pricing in a 30% chance of a 75-basis-points hike because US inflation subsided less than expected (8.3% vs 8.1% expected) on Tuesday. However, the worst data point is the 0.1% increase in core CPI (excludes volatile energy and food prices), a shocking result after the markets got used to the idea that inflation (in all its measurements) had peaked.
Even so, the more likely option the US fed may settle on next week, according to the market, is a 75-basis-points rate hike. Although, either option that the Fed takes will likely see demand for the US dollar increase, and with it, more downside potential for gold.
A 50-basis-point rate hike is still on the table though and may be the impetus for a rebound in gold.
Another quality that points to a bright side for gold is the RSI on the 4 hourly chart. After the huge decline that gold has experienced over the past 72 hours, the RSI level is approaching the 20-level, and without a hint of an upturn yet.
XAU/USD 4H, with RSI
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD probes sellers around yearly low near 0.6680 on RBA’s Lowe, China/US macro eyed
AUD/USD licks its wounds around the yearly low near 0.6680 as RBA Governor justifies the latest rate hikes during the Testimony in front of the Aussie parliament. Also challenging the pair bears is the retreat in the US Treasury yields amid the day-start consolidation moves on early Friday.
EUR/USD justifies 21-DMA breakout around 1.0000
EUR/USD grinds higher past 21-DMA after printing two-day uptrend in the last. Horizontal area comprising multiple levels since mid-July also restricts short-term downside. Bulls have a bumpy road to travel before taking control.
Gold establishes below $1,670 amid soaring hawkish Fed bets
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a balanced profile in a narrow range of $1.661.51-1,666.76 after surrendering the critical support of $1,670.00 in the Tokyo session. Long liquidation has brought a correction in the DXY.
Polkadot: One more pump then dump at best
Polkadot price could bounce near this level, but the technicals suggest a larger selloff is coming. Polkadot price shows reasons to be concerned as the bears are hours away from printing a classical shooting star reversal pattern on a 3-day chart.
Inflation is hotter than expected, gold colder than hoped
The annual CPI decelerated in August but came in higher than expected. Bets on a more hawkish Fed increased, while in the case of gold, they decreased. Inflation stayed hot in August. Unbelievable! At least for the majority of pundits who expected softer inflation.