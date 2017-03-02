7 Reasons Why Trump’s Win Was Inevitable

Before November 8, 2016, only a handful of people believed Trump would become the 45th President of the United States. For many today, it still seems surreal. Yet here we are. He’s been confirmed president and has lost no time rocking the boat!

I won’t claim to have predicted his win (although our team member, Charles Sizemore, did). I will claim that I didn’t consider it out of the realm of possibility. As such, I’d go as far as saying we saw it coming…

That’s why, back in June and July of last year, we published two infographics, presenting readers with the seven reasons why we believed Trump could very well win the election.

We were right!

And those reasons remain. Nothing on the ground has changed, which is why we live in such a volatile, charged environment right now… where neighbors and family aren’t on speaking terms, where the streets are blocked with protests, and international alliances are shifting right before our eyes.

So, whether you agree or disagree with the actions President Trump has already taken since he’s taken office…

Whether you voted for him or not…

Whether you like the man or not…

Here are six of the seven reasons why Trump is our president today…