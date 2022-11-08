Simon is one of the students in our trading academy. In this session video, he shared his great forex day trades with more than 1:6 Risk:Reward ratios on AUDUSD & USDJPY day trades using the simple price action style. He is great at his trading mindset, risk management, and technical approach.

He is very disciplined with this trading journal and plan and he is on the way to become a great forex day trader! In this video we discussed students great trade on the forex market - AUDUSD , USDJPY. By doing the top-down approach (AUDUSD , USDJPY anaylsis) using the high time-frames we can see our student traded the AUDUSD USDJPY with great execution and management. Price action on daily, 4 hourly charts shows the price on USDJPY was in the downtrend so Simon (our forex mentoring student) took short trade , sell trade on USDJPY and buy setup on AUDUSD as this forex pair was in the uptrend.

In this video on forex day trading video we covered the top-down approach made by our trading student and his reasons to take this great forex day trades on AUDUSD , USDJPY. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behaviour.