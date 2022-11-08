Simon is one of the students in our trading academy. In this session video, he shared his great forex day trades with more than 1:6 Risk:Reward ratios on AUDUSD & USDJPY day trades using the simple price action style. He is great at his trading mindset, risk management, and technical approach.
He is very disciplined with this trading journal and plan and he is on the way to become a great forex day trader! In this video we discussed students great trade on the forex market - AUDUSD , USDJPY. By doing the top-down approach (AUDUSD , USDJPY anaylsis) using the high time-frames we can see our student traded the AUDUSD USDJPY with great execution and management. Price action on daily, 4 hourly charts shows the price on USDJPY was in the downtrend so Simon (our forex mentoring student) took short trade , sell trade on USDJPY and buy setup on AUDUSD as this forex pair was in the uptrend.
In this video on forex day trading video we covered the top-down approach made by our trading student and his reasons to take this great forex day trades on AUDUSD , USDJPY. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behaviour.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.