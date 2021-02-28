Friday's plunge in yields was just as notable as the preceding gains. As Fed chair Powell gears to speak next Thursday about the economy, here are the things im watching: 1) favourite of mine involving an overlay of HUI gold miners , suggesting major developments in XAUUSD (i will share these with the WBG next week); 2) The same applies to the Gold/SPX ratio, showing similar technical positives to the patterns of 2001 , until support gave up these past two weeks. 3) Friday's candles in 2 and 10 year yields suggest neutral-negative moves early in the week, but it is the midweek-Thursday that Im concerned about. 4) USDJPY knived through its 200-DMA and its 55-WMA, calling for 107.20 as a short-term target. Our WhatsApp Broadcast Group entered this pair back in 104.60s. 5) Those who trade indices have seen the balant manner in which the jump in yields and oil boosted the DOW30, before their sharp Friday pullback dragged down the index, while supporting NASDAQ.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.