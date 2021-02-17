We couldn't read an article or watch financial TV for any stretch on Tuesday without hearing the worlds 'inflation' and 'reflation' but the Fed continues to preach that they will look beyond short-term price rises. The pound was the top performer while the yen lagged. Meanwhile, Ashraf shares a few charts -- the upper left chart shows how the break out in real yields is (red graph) is threatening gold, which is boosting the US dollar (lower left chart, while Gold/Silver ratio remains pressured but supported.
US 10-year yields busted through the 1.20% barrier on Tuesday, piercing a double top and promptly running to 1.30%. US 30s broke through 2% in a similar manner.
The moves in bonds kicked off a big bid in the US dollar and USD/JPY hit a 4-month high at 106.00.
The market is increasingly focused on the post-vaccine economy and the likelihood (certainty?) that prices will rise with the surge and demand and against the backdrop of very easy y/y comps.
The trigger this week may have been energy with WTI following Brent above $60 and natural gas prices surging on cold weather. Lumber and metals prices are also at multi-year highs while consumer goods continue to be short supply.
The Fed introduced a new communication angle on Tuesday with SF President Daly saying “unwanted” inflation is not a practical risk and that fear of inflation could cause millions of jobs.
We'd argue that real inflation could unchecked by a complacent Fed cause millions more but that's the debate that will rage in markets in the months ahead.
As for bonds, the break higher leaves little standing in the way of 1.50% in 10s but so far equity markets have taken the medicine without a hiccup.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
