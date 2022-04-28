2022 is a challenging year for stock markets, with growing inflation, supply chain disruptions, increasing Omicron cases, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict dampening the outlook for the recovery of the global economy. The S&P 500 Index is expected to enter a bear market within weeks, according to Morgan Stanley, on concerns related to aggressive Federal Reserve policy. The S&P 500 is down 12% in 2022, and the Nasdaq has already entered bear territory, down 21% year-to-date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While fear and uncertainty dampen investor sentiment and drive markets lower, historical data suggests that bear markets offer a good opportunity to invest in high-quality stocks at a very attractive price. According to Forbes, stocks rose 37% and 73% following Nasdaq's most recent bear markets, which began in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The index is also up 235% since the global financial crisis in 2008. As the bear market continues, we believe the following three companies are the best to consider investing in today.

Meta Platforms, Inc (FB)

Meta Platforms stock is down 48% YTD. In February, the company had its biggest one-day market value wipeout after reporting a drop in daily active users. However, the company announced a spike in active users in Q1, sparking a nearly 20% after-hours rally in the stock on April 27. Despite the macroeconomic issues affecting the advertising business, ad revenue came to $26.9 billion in the first quarter, and the number of ad impressions across its apps climbed 15% from the previous year. The company's family of apps, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp, had 2.87 billion daily active users, up 6% year-over-year. Meta’s growing user base and ad model for Reels are likely to attract more advertisers, resulting in a high return on investment. Further, as brands begin to join the metaverse, the company has ample growth opportunities.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco is a membership-only retailer with over 820 stores. The membership program increases consumer loyalty while also generating consistent profits. Over 63.4 million paying members make up the company's global membership, and this unique business model allows the company to purchase large amounts of limited inventory and offer products in bulk at lower prices. This results in a very stable membership base, with an overall retention rate of 89.6%.

Costco's revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $50.9 billion in the fiscal second quarter, with cash and equivalents totaling $11.8 billion. COST may seem for some investors as the stock has risen about 50% over the past 12 months and is currently trading at 43 times forward earnings, but investing in this retailer could help investors navigate turbulent markets better because of the company’s resilience to economic downturns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet stock is down 21% this year, which does not come as a surprise considering the selling pressure on tech stocks. Following the announcement of sluggish YouTube revenue growth in Q1 2022, the stock has continued to fall. The YouTube ad business appeared to be facing some challenges, with sales increasing by 14% compared to 49% in Q1 2021. The slow growth is due to rising inflation, the popularity of TikTok, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the platform is still the world's second-most-visited website, after Google. Furthermore, Google's ad business is still strong and should continue to drive growth. The company's other business segments have also performed well, with the Cloud business revenue increasing 44% to $5.82 billion, and life sciences companies and self-driving car unit Waymo revenue up 122% year-over-year to $440 million.

Conclusion

Stocks continue to remain under pressure due to rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic concerns. Although the outlook seems bleak for now, as investors, it makes sense to look at the big picture and focus on the long run without getting distracted by temporary challenges faced by the global economy. A continuation of the bear market will present good opportunities for prudent investors in the next few months.