Bottom fishing trading is one of the profitable trading strategies professional traders adopt. Most of the time, the timing of the entry with breakout trading is accurate and they are able to participate at the beginning of the uptrend. However majority of the retail traders struggle to do so and even worse, they tend to catch the falling knife instead of bottom fishing. Bottom fishing requires specific skillsets which 95% of the traders fail to understand or simply do not want to learn because of the effort required.
In this video, you will find out how to follow these three simple steps to bottom fishing trading and particiapte at the start of the uptrend to reap the maximum rewards by trading the pullback. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
1:18 Market recap.
-
4:40 Trade review.
-
6:00 Shortening of the thrust.
-
7:02 Step 1.
-
8:05 Step 2.
-
9:30 Step 3.
-
15:15 Current stock market outlook.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.21 amid improving mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, up on the day. US yields have stabilized and hopes of a faster vaccine rollout are supporting markets. Eurozone Services PMIs, US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited. US stimulus is also eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.40 as the market mood improves. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
21-SMA on 4H limits the XAU/USD recovery ahead of US data
XAU/USD spots symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart. RSI point south, within the bearish zone, allowing more declines. Downside more compelling amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).