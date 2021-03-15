Three Malaysia stocks to ride the recovery theme – AIRASIA, GENM, GENTING [Video]

As the funds being rotated out from the technology sector, recovery theme sector in Malaysia has outperformed the market. In fact, it is possible that the recovery theme rally has entered into Wyckoff phase E, which is the marking up phase where the momentum move begins.

In this video, you will find out how to profit from AIRASIA, GENM and GENTING that are now riding and leading the recovery theme. Potential low risk entry via pullback trading or breakout trading together with the targets at the key levels are covered in the analysis. Watch the video below:

Timestamps