US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 103.745.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Down at 74.99.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 44 ticks and trading at 127.19.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Higher and trading at 3863.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1866.10. Gold is 200 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales is out All Day - By Brand. Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/03/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/03/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as everything initially was trading Higher and that doesn't represent a correlated market. The Dow dropped 11 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we viewed the markets in the early AM we noticed that everything in terms of the instruments we use for market correlation purposes was trading Higher. Anytime you see all boats pointed Higher or conversely all botas pointed Lower, you do not have a correlated market. Hence the Neutral bias. Today we have the all-powerful FOMC Meeting Minutes which is important because it gives an insight at the Fed might do come next meeting, He may turn around and pause meaning enough is enough but as in all things, only time will tell.