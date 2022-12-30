Last year at this time, we were about to see Apple become the world’s first $3 trillion company. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were running from record to record, and no one imagined how bad the hangover would be.
Big Tech and chipmakers got shattered, war in Ukraine wreaked havoc in Europe and in the world.
Global energy prices sent inflation to the moon across the globe, while Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies came back to earth, with some big institutions failing to withstand the financial shock.
The US Dollar gained, as the Fed raised rates. Others raised rates as well, but the dollar kept rising.
Finally, gold hasn’t been great in tempering inflation, but despite soaring yields, the yellow metal managed to recover yearly losses, and is even preparing to end the year around 1% higher than where it started in US dollar terms.
So voilà. Everything looked ugly this year, except for energy and the US dollar.
The most important take of the year is: the era of easy money ended, and ended for good. It means that the financial markets won’t look like anything we knew since the subprime crisis.
