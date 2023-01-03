US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.575.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Down at 79.06.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 45 ticks and trading at 126.24.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 54 ticks Lower and trading at 3859.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1839.40. Gold is 132 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN hit a High at around 9:50 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:50 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:50 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 12/30/22

S&P - Mar 2023 - 12/30/22

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see a correlated market. Hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Downside and the Dow closed 74 points Lower. The other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Friday the markets veered Lower, and this seems to sum up the calendar year 2022. Just when we think it's figured out, it will surprise you. In all likelihood the afternoon volume was probably Low as traders wanted to exit the buildings so to speak and start the New Year holiday off early. A year ago, no one ever thought that Russia would invade Ukraine and cause a market conundrum. What can we expect going forward? Probably more of the same. What will it take to change things? The Ukraine issue needs to be resolved and the Fed must either slow down hiking rates or stop altogether. When will this happen? Only time will tell.