2020 Elections: Race to go down to the wire as Trump outperforms in the South, markets pressured

President Donald Trump is on course to win Florida and leads in other southern states.

Democrat Joe Biden is enjoying a surprising lead in Ohio, which was out of the radar for both campaigns.

Uncertainty is set to weigh on markets and send flows to the US dollar.

Another cup of coffee for the road – the race to the White House is turning out to be closer than anticipated. President Donald Trump has outperformed the polls in his new home state of Florida is on course to win. His strength stems from the Miami-Date county, where Cuban-Americans and other Hispanics seem to have flocked to him.

Yet support from the incumbent is not limited to Florida – North Carolina and Georgia are also leaning toward the president. Both states hold critical Senate races as well.

The needle:

Source: NYT

However, up north, former Vice-President Joe Biden is surprising in Ohio. Trump won the state by nine points and it seemed off the radar for both campaigns. While only 59% of the vote has been counted at the time of writing, leads in counties close to Pennsylvania are promising for the Democrat.

And in Pennsylvania – and more specifically Philadelphia – is where the race could be decided. According to pre-election opinion polls, Biden is set to win Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. However, the Keystone State is much closer. Moreover, counting is slow in Pennsylvania, something that could drag markets lower.

A protracted process could trigger further falls in markets.

Betting markets are beginning to slip to Trump's favor. Even if he wins and Republicans hold the Senate, Democrats are already projected to win the House – a split government.

Follow all the updates live