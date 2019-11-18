2019-11-18 - S&P 500 Analysis - Are we Facing the End of the Bull Market?

Amid fresh all-time highs in the U.S. indices, the euphoric corporate earnings, billions of losses reported by unicorns, and pessimistic mood by a trade deal, the market looks like ending their bullish road.

During this Monday session, the lead U.S indices turn to negative in the American pre-opening trading session. The S&P 500 eases 0.10% or 3.25 pt falling to 3,115.75 pts, Nasdaq 100 drops 0.05% or 3.75 pts to 8,314.75 pts, while Dow Jones keeps unchanged at 27,953 pts.

The trade war will not end soon, Chinese officials are pessimistic about to sign a proposal of a U.S. and China trade deal.

China's government is troubled by U.S. President Trump, who said last Friday the U.S would not roll back tariffs despite both sides had agreed to do so in principle.

Technical Overview

The S&P 500 index in its 8-hour chart exposes a rejection in the last all-time high reached at 3,128.25. However, the bias continues being bullish. The invalidation level placed at 3,077.5 keeps intact.

In Elliott wave terms, the structure developed by the SP 500 looks like an ending diagonal pattern, which rallied till the last all-time high on Monday session.

From the latest CFTC report, institutional traders of the e-mini SP 500 informed a modest increase by 2.06% (WoW) in their long positions and reduced their by 0.60% (WoW) their shorts.

With this reported variation, speculative positioning on SP 500 keeps almost neutral on the 50.65% on the long-side, and 49.35% on the short-side.

On the other hand, speculative positioning from VIX futures increased by 7.69% (WoW) their long positioning, holding 23.56% on the long-side. Meanwhile, bearish institutional traders increased by 3.23% (WoW) on their shorts, remaining 76.44% on the short-side.

Finally, the net positioning from the institutional traders reported on last Friday reveals a historic extreme that reaches to 206,157 positions on the bearish side.

Summarizing, despite the almost neutral activity reported by e-mini SP500's traders, the euphoric sentiment on the stock market, the extremes observed on the VIX positioning compels to expect institutional taking profit activity during the coming sessions.