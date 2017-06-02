20,000 – again

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 3:35 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Up at 99.890.

Energies: March Crude is Up at 53.94.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Up 26 ticks and trading at 150.27.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Lower and trading at 2290.50.

Gold: The April gold contract is trading Up at 1225.50. Gold is 47 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Down and Crude is trading Up+ which is correlated. Gold is trading Up which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

All of Asia traded Higher. As of this writing Europe is trading mixed with half the exchanges higher and the other half lower.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– Labor Market Conditions Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is major.

– Loan Officer Survey – All Day. This is major.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZB made it’s move at around 9:30 AM EST after most of the economic news was reported. The ZB hit a high at around that time and the YM hit a low. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the YM was moving higher at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a high at around 10 AM EST and the YM hit a low. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a shorting opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Charts Courtesy of Trend Following Trades built on a NinjaTrader platform.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a neutral bias as both it was Jobs Friday and we ordinarily maintain a neutral bias on that day. The Dow rose by 187 points to close over 20,000; the other indices rose as well. Today our bias is to the downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Another Jobs Friday has come and gone with the markets liking what they saw in the reports. It seems the US economy has created over 227,000 jobs when only 170,000 was expected. Additionally President Trump has spoken out against regulations and Wall Street applauded that effort. Now bore we start pooping the champagne corks it’s important to note a few things: The Unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.8 versus 4.7 prior. Factory Order were down to 1.3% versus 1.5 % prior. The U6 Rate or long term unemployed crept higher to 9.4% versus 9.2% prior. The Fed played this quite rightly as they didn’t raise rates prematurely. Had they done that it probably would have been a different story. So the market’s are enjoying right now but time will tell how long this will last…