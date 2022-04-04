Asia Market Update: 2-year UST yield extends rise amid hawkish Fed speak; Generally quiet equity session; Shanghai markets are closed Mon-Tues; RBA rate decision due on Tues.

General trend

- South Korea 3-year yield rises amid BOK comments.

- BOK announced plan to buy government bonds after rise in yields.

- US equity FUTs trade mixed.

- Property and TECH names rise in HK.

- HK markets are closed for holiday on Tues.

- Nikkei 225 trades generally flat.

- Fast Retailing to report monthly sales after the Tokyo close.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (AU) Australia government sees 2021/22 mining and energy export earnings at A$425B [record high], +33% y/y; 2022/23 mining and energy export earnings seen at A$370B.

- (AU) Australia Mar Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.8% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.5% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: Traffic light coronavirus alert system to remain at a red light.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.

- (JP) Japan Mar Monetary Base Y/Y: 7.9% v 7.6% prior.

- (JP) Japan Politician Komeito [part of the LDP governing coalition]: Bank of Japan should pay attention to Yen (FX Rate); weakening Yen is becoming negative.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Increases 1-3 yr purchases, decreases 3-5 and 10-25 yr purchases.

- (JP) Former Japan FX Chief Watanabe: Expects Kuroda to keep a firm stance despite a weak yen.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Hopes reforms will make Tokyo Exchange more attractive for investors.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.4%.

- (KR) Expected that South Korea President Yoon may nominate a Finance Minister prior to Apr 15 - Press.

- (KR) South Korea Transition Team Spokesperson: Korea should freeze gas and power prices, or limit price increases.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Senior Dep Gov [acting Gov] Lee Seung-heon: Coming [Thurs, Apr 14th] rate decision to be difficult for the BOK due to higher inflation risk and downward pressure on economic growth.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to purchase up to KRW2.0T in Govt bonds on Tues [Apr 5th]; details will be disclosed after the market close.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened closed for holiday.

- (HK) Said that Hong Kong #2 is going to quit to announce entry into race into becoming the next Chief Executive - Press.

- (CN) Goldman Sachs bets on 'big' upside for China stocks [23-29% upside seen] - SCMP.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam said will not seek reelection for second term [elections are due to be held on May 8th].

North America

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Case for 50bps rate hike in May has grown.

Other

- (SL) Sri Lanka Cabinet offers resignation due to increasing inflation - Press.

Europe

- (HU) Hungary PM Orban has declared victory in the nationwide election.

- (EU) ECB Schnabel (Germany) affirmed ECB plans to raise interest rates some time after winding down bond purchase program in Q3 2022 - press.

- (RU) Russia Energy Ministry delays publication of March oil output, export data scheduled on Apr 2nd citing technical issues - press.

- (UK) Said that the UK will make its coronavirus loan scheme permanent - FT.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.3%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite closed; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.1054-1.1033 ; JPY 122.77-122.26 ; AUD 0.7517-0.7482 ;NZD 0.6939-0.6905.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,918/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $99.33/brl; Copper -0.3% at $4.6937/lb.