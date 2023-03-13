Over one weekend, the US has seen two banks fail. In response, sensing total systemic collapses stated by Janet Yellen, the US has just undertaken a massive shift toward the China model of state intervention in the economy, permanently.
US dollar is at risk of collapse.
Initially positive stocks, but unlikely to last.
SVB: Sigh of relief
Investors and, as importantly, SVB depositors with accounts above $250,000 heaved an enormous sigh of relief after the calvary arrived (US financial regulators) with a backstop in tow that should mitigate the fear that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders en masse.