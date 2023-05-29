Share:

This week in CEE

This week, the structure of 1Q23 GDP data will be released in several CEE countries. Most likely, domestic demand was dragging the growth down in most of the countries, with private consumption particularly weak. We are also quite curious as to what was behind the exceptionally strong growth in Poland (3.9% q/q seasonally adjusted). Apart from that, flash estimates of May inflation will be published in Poland and Slovenia that may indicate the expected size of the decline in headline inflation in other CEE countries. In Croatia and Serbia, the May performance of the industry and retail sectors will be released, and in Slovenia we will get to see data for retail sales growth in May. Finally, trade data is due in Hungary, Slovenia and Serbia.

FX market developments

Throughout the week, all CEE currencies appreciated against the euro. On the monetary policy front, the Hungarian central bank reduced the 10-day deposit rate from 18% to 17% and cut the O/N lending rate (the upper end of the interest rate corridor) by 100bp to 19.5%. In Czechia and Poland, we heard comments regarding the monetary policy direction. While, in Czechia, the reservations regarding the beginning of interest rate cuts are relatively broad-based, in Poland, Governor Glapinski expressed hope that headline inflation would decline, allowing for monetary easing in the last quarter of 2023. MPC member Dabrowski admitted that he sees room for a potential interest rate cut 'at the end of the year’.

Bond market developments

Government bond yields in CEE followed the upward drift taking place on major markets last week. The only exception was ROMGB yields, which hardly moved, supported by hefty demand from investors who are likely less sensitive to market risk revaluations. Among other LCY government bonds, HGBs showed the highest increase of 10Y yields (+25bp w/w), which climbed to almost 8% last week, despite the 100bp rate cut and relatively strong commitment of the MNB to continue in monetary easing at a similar pace in the following months. In last week’s CZGBs and T-bill auctions, investors clearly showed their preference for short-term papers (T-bills), which were heavily oversubscribed compared to the offered bonds, especially those with longer maturity (i.e. CZGBs 2034). This week, the auction calendar will be rather empty, with Czechia and Hungary offering T-bills and Romania reopening ROMGBs 2030.

