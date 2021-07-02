130 countries including the entire G20 agree to an outline regarding a global minimum tax. But what does it mean?
The WSJ reports the US Wins International Backing for Global Minimum Tax.
Officials from 130 countries that met virtually agreed Thursday to the broad outlines of the overhaul, including all of the Group of 20 nations. It would be the most sweeping change in international taxation in a century. They include China and India, the large developing countries that had previously had reservations about the proposed overhaul.
Those governments now will seek to pass laws ensuring that companies headquartered in their countries pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15% in each of the nations in which they operate, reducing opportunities for tax avoidance.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which guides the negotiations, estimates that governments lose revenues of between $100 billion and $240 billion to tax avoidance each year.
“After years of intense work and negotiations, this historic package will ensure that large multinational companies pay their fair share of tax everywhere,” said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called it “a historic day for economic diplomacy.”
She added, “Today’s agreement by 130 countries representing more than 90% of global GDP is a clear sign: The race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end.”
Sticking Point and Alleged Resolution
The toughest question in the tax talks has been the handling of the largely American cadre of tech giants. European countries wanted those companies to pay more taxes in countries where they do business. But the U.S. had rejected a deal that focused only on tech companies as both discriminatory and outdated given the increasingly digital nature of most sectors.
The 130 governments have agreed to focus the new tax rules on any large, global businesses that have a profit margin of at least 10% on global turnover of at least 20 billion euros.
The resolution is to tax "Big Tech!" not "Big Tech". There is no difference in practice, but the precise wording is such that it only applies to the biggest of big US tech corporations including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, Facebook, and Apple.
US Hot Air Synopsis
For starters, this has to get through Congress and Republicans object.
Biden wants to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, and the minimum tax on U.S.-based companies’ foreign profits to 21% from 10.5%.
I rate those ideas as about a 5% chance but only in an unlikely Reconciliation play if Democrat Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona get on board.
Finally, will Republicans get on board with the idea to tax "Big Tech!" not "Big Tech" with wording that primarily applies to US corporations?
International Hot Air Synopsis
So far, all we have is an "outline". Details are lacking.
These negotiations started in 2013. It took 8 years to agree to an outline that started with Obama!
It does not matter how many countries sign up for an "outline" how many will actually pass the final version, any version?
When?
More importantly, how many countries won't get on board?
That is the key question. Two of the biggest tax have regions are the Bahamas and Ireland.
The corporate tax rate in Ireland is 12.50% and it's 0.00% in the Bahamas.
Ireland is the European headquarters for most US big tech companies. And guess who isn't on board with this scheme.
Ireland will be reluctant to go along, but even if it does, the average corporate tax rate in the EU is 20%. The rest of the EU would still be upset with Ireland.
Hot Air Conclusion
Yellen is wrong when she says "The race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end."
Corporations don't really pay taxes. Consumers do, through higher prices, fewer jobs, less business expansion, etc.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to another key support around 1.1800
EUR/USD prints a five-day downtrend, after refreshing the lowest level since April 06, around 1.1845 during the initial Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
The strong buying interest in the US dollar continues to pressurize GBP/USD. The pair refreshed a new multi-month low on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery towards $1,800 awaits US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the two-day bounce off the key support below $1,780, edges higher around $1,776 amid the initial Asian session on Friday.
These two price levels could define Cardano future
Cardano price has framed pronounced levels of support and resistance that could inhibit a definitive trend from developing and, as a result, deliver an ideal trading opportunity for swing traders working off a short-term trading program.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.