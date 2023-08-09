Asia market update: Markets jittery on continued weak China data (CPI & PPI) and expectant on US investment curbs into China; 10-yr JGB yield falls back to last BOJ meeting levels.
General trend
- Continued weak China data with CPI negative y/y (-0.3%).
- July PPI in China fell to -4.4% y/y, the 10th straight decline and the lowest annual pace since Dec 2015 amid the China stock market turbulence of 2015-16.
- Commodity currencies AUD and NZD pared some of yesterday’s losses while CNH up nearly +0.2% against USD.
- Markets are also waiting for the Biden Administration’s likely executive order intended to curb outbound investments into China.
- China PBOC’s Yuan fix today ~550 pips stronger than estimates.
- 10-yr JGB yield fell to 0.580%, lowest since July 28 [the day the BOJ left interest rates at -0.10% but allowed some YCC flexibility for the 10-yr JGB to range up to 1.0% (from 0.5% prior)].
- US equity FUTs slightly up during Asian trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Thu night US CPI.
- Fri night US PPI and Consumer Sentiment.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Singapore Wed Aug 9.
- Japan Fri Aug 11.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,317.
- Australia July Foreign Reserves: A$91.0B v A$89.4B prior (overnight update).
- Japan Foreign Ministry: Japan/Australia Defense Reciprocal Access Agreement to take effect on Aug 13th (overnight update).
- Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Jun 2035 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.029% v 3.5641% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.02x v 3.66x prior.
- New Zealand July Total Card Spending M/M: -0.9% v 1.3% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: 0.0% v 1.0% prior.
- New Zealand Q3 Inflation Expectations Survey (2-year outlook): 2.8% v 2.8% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 19,059.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,251.
- China July CPI Y/Y: -0.3% V -0.4%E.
- Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen) in China to discuss property easing measures during Aug.
- President Biden expected to sign expected executive order to screen and curb outbound investments in sensitive technologies to China as early as today (overnight update).
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1588 v 7.1565 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY7B v net drains CNY2B prior (seventh consecutive net drain).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.1% at 32,346.
- Japan July M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.6% prior [slowest pace since late 2019]; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.1% prior.
- US reportedly warned Japan that China hacked defense networks.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: (1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, 10-25yr).
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,580.
- South Korea July Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.7%e.
- South Korea July Total Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,068T v 1,062T prior.
- Recent weakness in Korean tech names attributed to US-based research center rebutting claims of a breakthrough in LK-99 superconductor, awaiting sample from Quantum Energy Research Centre (overnight update).
Other Asia
- Taiwan July Trade Balance: $8.5B v $5.7Be (overnight update).
- Biden Administration signs agreement with Taiwan on trade in 21st century - White House Statement.
- Philippines Jun Unemployment Rate: 4.5% v 4.3% prior.
- Thailand Central Bank Gov Sethaput: To lower economic growth forecasts, sees 2023 GDP growth >3.0% (prior: 3.6%); affirms may hold or raise interest rates at next meeting.
- Singapore PM Lee: Inflation remains a problem (overnight update).
- Singapore July Foreign Reserves: $340.8B v $331.19b prior.
- Indonesia July Retail Sales Estimate M/M: -4.6%; Y/Y: +6.3%.
North America
- (US) July NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 91.9 v 90.5e.
- (US) SEC charges 11 Wall Street firms with recordkeeping failures with $289M in total penalties; Wells Fargo to pay $125M penalty - press.
- (US) Fed's Harker (Voter): Will need to hold rates steady for a while; Do not foresee any circumstance for immediate easing of the policy rate.
- (US) Jun trade balance: -$65.5B V -$65.0BE.
- (US) July CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: -2.14% v +1.98% prior; Dramatic reversal with nearly every industry seeing some weakness.
- (US) Fed’s Barkin (non-voter): GDP remains solid and the labor market is remarkably resilient; Soft landing scenario is quite plausible.
- (US) JUN FINAL WHOLESALE INVENTORIES M/M: -0.5% V -0.3%E.
- (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales w/e Aug 5th: +0.3% y/y.
- (US) NY Fed Quarterly Household debt and Credit report: Q2 delinquencies flat q/q but remain at 11-year high; Credit card balances surpassed $1T for the first time ever.
Europe
- Italy Finance Ministry: New windfall tax on banks cannot be higher than 0.1% of total assets.
- China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA): EU should end export restrictions on China (overnight update).
- EU struggles to 'de-risk' trade with China as imports double – FT (overnight update).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 -0.2% ; ASX 200 +0.3% ; Hang Seng -0.2% ; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi +1.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 1.0959-1.10971 ; JPY 143.09-143.40 ; AUD 0.6528-0.6564; NZD 0.6049-0.689.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,965/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $82.73/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.7973/lb.
