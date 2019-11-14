Earlier in the week with yields sitting at 1.94%, we pondered whether or not 10-Yields could push above 2%. Currently that answer is no, as price has broken back through support at 1.91% and is currently pushing lower at 1.814%. Below here, support comes in at the rising trendline from October 8th near 1.75%. Resistance is above at previous support of 1.91%, and then the ever looming 2.00%.
Falling yields, means a falling US Dollar, or DXY. On a 240-minute timeframe, price failed to take out the 50% retracement level from the highs on October 1st to the lows on November 1st. Therefore, it has been unable to complete the target for the double bottom near 98.60. Strong support comes into play below between 98.85 (the breakout of the double bottom) and 98.00 (horizontal support). Resistance comes in at the recent highs of 98.45. Above that is horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe just above 98.60.
Unfortunately, this week has been pretty slow in terms of volatility. As the markets waits for the next catalyst to push them in either direction, be weary of more sideways action over the next few days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
