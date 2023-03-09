Share:

Asia stocks are trading higher, suggesting that the US monetary policy angst may not extend overseas today, especially since Chair Powell's hawkish rhetoric shows little change in long-term bond rates.

Given the equities are forward-looking discounting assets, in theory, stocks should care more about 10-year yields than 1-year yields, whereas yesterday, at least, markets seemed to be taking a 'sell now, ask questions later approach.'

The Fed deals with the most unusual mix of labour market strength with extreme weakness in the most interest rate-sensitive sectors like housing. The Fed is probably getting asked to do too much to solve the structural labour supply side issue. But provided they are prepared to use their most blunt tool, higher interest rates, it will be challenging to express a lasting " risk on view" given the choppy rate hike water may not offer as plain sailing as it was at the beginning of the year.

Outside of the beat-down housing market, that won't sit well with politicos of different stripes; the Fed's latest Beige Book supports 25 bp hikes view in March, which better supports risk, given its less optimistic take for the months ahead. As counterintuitive as that may be....